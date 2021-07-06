Segway eMoped C80 for $1,900
Best Buy · 44 mins ago
Segway eMoped C80
$1,900 $2,200
free shipping

That's $162 less than you'd pay for it shipped from Segway direct. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
Features
  • 52-mile range
  • 20 mph max speed
  • Model: AA.00.0007.27
