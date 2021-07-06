Segway eMoped C80 for $1,900

That's $162 less than you'd pay for it shipped from Segway direct. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
- 52-mile range
- 20 mph max speed
- Model: AA.00.0007.27
-
Expires in 3 hr
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save $450 when you apply coupon code "GIG49AGQ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Dark Green or Silver.
- Sold by Palfish via Amazon.
- 500W high speed geared hub motor
- speeds up to 25mph
- removeable 48V/13mAh lithium battery
- LCD display
- disc brake system, suspension fork, adjustable seat, and anti-skidding tires
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at REI
- Available in several colors (Black/Gray pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That is $72 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits up to 2 bikes up to 65-lbs. each
- folds down for cargo access
- attaches to bike front wheel
- includes cable, locks, and anti wobble devise
- Model: 10018
Apply coupon code "RLG5JGM8" to save at least $7. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by CDB-CH via Amazon.
- anti-slip
- breathable
- reflective
Save on refrigerators, dryers, ovens, dishwashers, and more with discounts or bundle packages. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the GE Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $449.99 ($129 off)
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of of Nintendo Switch games with prices starting at $14. Plus, a number of less-frequently discounted Mario, Zelda, and other highly popular titles are priced at $45 or less. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch for $45 ($5 less than GameStop charges).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
These refurbs are anywhere from $5 to $50 under the price of new units, which means significant savings on SSDs, headphones, and Nintendo Switch Lites. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones for $79.99 ($50 less than new).
- Warranties will vary by item – check the product pages.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|13%
|--
|$1900
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register