It's $50 under our mention from a year ago and the best price we could find today by $150. Buy Now at Segway
- front and rear LED lights
- retractable handlebar
- 12.4 mph max speed
- 9.3 mile max range
- weighs 23.2-lbs.
- folds to 8.7" tall
- 15% max slope
- 4 riding modes
- cruise control
- IPX4 rating
- Model: Air T15
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by segway_flagship via eBay.
- 22-mile range
- max speed 12.5-mph
- remote control & follow mode
- 220-lbs. maximum weight capacity
- Model: N4M350
Save on over 50 bikes. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Pictured is the GT Men's Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike for $499.99 ($170 off).
That's a $20 low and the lowest it's ever been on Amazon Buy Now at Amazon
- 18/8 stainless steel double-wall insulation
For stargazing or general distance viewing, choose a telescope or pair of binoculars to suit your needs. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope for $44.95 (low by $4).
Save on gear, outerwear, and accessories from brands like The North Face, Smith Optics, Black Diamond, ALPS Mountaineering, and more. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Pictured is The North Face Men's Saikuru Jacket for $80.13 ($149 off)
- Shipping starts at $8.95, but orders of $50 or more qualify for free shipping.
Save on a selection of self-balancing scooters, skates, bicycles and more. Shop Now at Segway
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot S-Plus for $799.99 ($130 off).
It's $140 off and the lowest price we could find. Most stores are charging at least $20 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9" dual density tires
- top speed of 18.6 mph
- range up to 28 miles
- 3 riding modes
- front and rear lights
