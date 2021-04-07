That's a buck under our January mention and it usually costs between a buck or $4 more in most other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members only. (Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- seeds up to 1,200 square feet
- Model: 18225
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on weed killers, grass seeds, lawn fertilizers, plant food, insecticides, and more from Scotts, Ortho, Roundup, Tomcat, and Miracle-Gro. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- $10 off applies to orders over $75.
- $15 off applies to orders over $100.
- $25 off applies to orders over $150.
- The discount applies automatically in the cart.
- Pictured is Scotts Turf Builder Weed & Feed 5,000-Sq. Ft. Lawn Fertilizer for $25.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for full sun and partial shade, and high drought resistance
- 4-in-1 WaterSmart PLUS coating
- covers up to 750-sq. ft.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- fertilizer and weed killer
- WeedGrip technology
- Model: 25006A
Save on over 470 items from Scotts, Ortho, Miracle Gro, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- $10 off $75.
- $15 off $100.
- $25 off $150.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- Select items get an extra discount for Ace Rewards members. Members also bag free shipping on $50 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Scotts Turf Builder All-Purpose Lawn Food for $38.99 for members (low by a buck).
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop options from 3- to 8-feet tall and 10- to 50-feet wide. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Available in many sizes and several colors (Gray pictured).
- 170 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethlene
- 90% visibility and 95% UV blockage
- reinforced stitched edges
- anti-rust brass grommets
- Model: TAP0
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Save $6 on this high-pressure garden hose nozzle designed to clean pipes, gutters, and more. Buy Now at Amazon
- high pressure nozzle attaches to a standard garden hose
- Model: 9200
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
It's $4 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.42 shipping charge.
- forged, high-carbon steel
- arched center
- Model: 55-525
That's a savings of $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- interchangeable blades
- heat-treated bits
- cushion-grip handle
- Model: K5012
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- aggressively spreads to repair bare and thin spots
- seeds up to 16,000-sq. ft.
That's $3 less than Ace Hardware's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers 5,000 square feet
- can be applied to any grass type
- Model: 38605D
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|27%
|--
|$13
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|$9 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$14 (exp 3 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register