Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun & Shade Mix 3-lb. Bag
$13 $18
pickup

That's a buck under our January mention and it usually costs between a buck or $4 more in most other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members only. (Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Features
  • seeds up to 1,200 square feet
  • Model: 18225
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 27% -- $13 Buy Now
Walmart   $9 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $14 (exp 3 days ago) -- Check Price