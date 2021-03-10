It's $60 less than a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- This item does not include the original packaging.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Qualified customers can get no interest financing to purchase a smart watch to start the new year off strong. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Order online and get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- Tizen OS 5.5
- Model: SMR845UZSV
Save $37 when you apply coupon code "VGLYPMJW". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by hdueuriwqi3iuu via Amazon.
- 1.3" TFT full color screen
- heart rate monitor
- IP67 waterproof
- sleep quality monitor
- smart notifications
- works with FitPro app for Android or iOS
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due back in stock
April 1March 20 but can be ordered now.
- In Space Gray
- blood oxygen level sensor & app
- always-on Retina display
It's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
Save on over 600 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-day Otterbox warranties apply.
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for Galaxy S6 Edge Plus in Black for $5.95 ($34 off).
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Save $9 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
It's $17 under our December mention, the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $53, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|53%
|$135 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$140
|Buy Now
|Woot! An Amazon Company
|$180 (exp 8 hrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register