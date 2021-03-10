New
Samsung The Premiere LSP9T 130" 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector
$5,499 $6,500
That's the best price we could find by $999 for this well reviewed projector. Buy Now at eBay

  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
  • 3 HDMI ports & USB
  • 40W 4.2-channel audio
  • Bluetooth headphone support
  • Tizen smart TV interface w/ voice control & Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
  • 100" to 130" screen size support
  • Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
