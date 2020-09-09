New
Samsung · 52 mins ago
Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor
$270 $300
free shipping

This competitively-matched price is $30 off list.

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync adaptive snyc w/ 75Hz refresh rate
  • DisplayPort & HDMI inputs
  • Model: LC32T550FDNXZA
  • UPC: 887276413167
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
32" Popularity: 2/5
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor
$270 $300
free shipping

It's $30 under list price.

Features
  • OPTIMUM CURVATURE: Introducing the boldest curve ever accomplished. This milestone, born from years of relentless innovation, changes the shape of visual display and pioneers the future of monitor technology. 'R' is an acronym representing circular radius. The smaller the 'R' value, the deeper the curve.
  • 1000R AND EYE COMFORT CERTIFICATION: T55 received a high performance curved display (1000R) and eye comfort certificate for its superior 1000R curved display from TV Rheinland; a leading international Testing, Inspection, and Certification body. Eye comfort certificate only applies to 24-inch and 27-inch monitors.
  • READY TO ENTERTAIN: Connect to all your favorite devices with a convenient HDMI, DP, and D-Sub triple interface. The built-in 5 Watt speakers make it even easier to get lost in your favorite movies or TV shows, without plugging in a speaker.
  • THE CURVE CHAMPION: The leader in curved monitors. Samsung has led the curved monitor market since being the first to introduce the innovative displays to the world in 2015. With industry-leading technology in a full line-up, Samsung's curved monitors are consistently number one in market share. Based on data from IDC Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker 2019, Q3
  • MINIMALIST DESIGN: Next-generation design. The virtually borderless display's striking aesthetic is enhanced by a fabric-textured backside and premium-quality slim metal stand. The result is a monitor that won't just catch eyes, but complements any interior, too.
  • Model: LC32T550FDNXZA
  • UPC: 887276413167

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 10% $270 (exp 2 days ago) $270 Buy Now
Samsung 10% -- $270 Check Price