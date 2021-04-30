Samsung Q70A QN65Q70AAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED Smart TV (2021) for $1,400 w/ $300 Samsung Credit
Samsung Q70A QN65Q70AAFXZA 65" 4K HDR QLED Smart TV (2021)
$1,400 w/ $300 Samsung Credit $1,700
free shipping

Factoring in the credit, it's the same price as their 55" model. Buy Now at Samsung

  • 3840x2160 (4K)
  • HDR10+
  • compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
  • HDMI port
  • Model: QN65Q70AAFXZA
