Samsung · 41 mins ago
Samsung POWERbot Smart Robot Vacuum
$219 $249
free shipping

Apply code "POWERVR1AM7040" to get the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Samsung

  • You can get the R7065 model by searching for "VR2AM7065WS/AA" and using coupon code "POWERVR2AM7065".
  • Available in Neutral Grey.
  • Included Components: Remote
  • AAA Batteries
  • Docking Station
  • Power Source Type: Samsung vacuum
  • Model: VR1AM7040WG/AA
  • UPC: 887276198965
  • Published 41 min ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
Samsung Powerbot Smart Robot Vacuum
$400 $499
free shipping

It's $99 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Verified: 03/12/2021 · Save $99.07 off list · Free Shipping

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 56% -- $219 Buy Now
Amazon 19% $400 (exp 1 wk ago) $400 Check Price