Save $96 over the next best price we found for the pair. Buy Now at Samsung
- In Violet. (The Cleaning Station comes in Airborne.)
- The Clean Station is automatically added in the cart.
- HEPA filter
- 0.8-liter dust bin
- 3 speeds
- 8.5" brush width
- multi-surface cleaning
- removable battery
- 40 minutes max run time
- includes combination tool, long reach crevice tool, and mini motorized tool
- Model: VS15T7032R4/AA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Samsung
- app-controlled and Alexa-compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Samsung
- EZClean bin
- dual charging station
- 5-layer HEPA filtration system
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $5.88). That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Slashare
- includes power cord and attachments
Shop and save on vacuums from Bissell, Shark, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured is the Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum for $99.99 ($20 off).
Take up to 77% off a range of bObsweep robotic vacuums. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for $199.97 ($700 off; most charge over $300).
That's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- up to 110 mins runtime
- interchangeable dustbin for vacuuming and water tank for mopping
- Model: 661
Save on home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you buy 4 or more different eligible appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to 25% off select refrigerators.
- Up to 30% off washers and dryers.
- up to 50% off select vacuums
- Up to 30% off diswashers.
- Up to 35% off select wall ovens.
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ Food Showcase for $2,699 ($300 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
Save $20 over Staples' price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 178° wide viewing angle
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- Model: LS24F354FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276373348
That's a savings of $58. You'll pay at least $19 more elsewhere if purchased separately. Buy Now at Samsung
- fingerprint and password security
- ttransfer speeds up to 300Mbps
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Save on over 30 models, with mostly 4K styles on offer. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Samsung M4500 32" 720p HDR LED HD Smart TV (2018) for $159.99 ($94 less than a new model).
That's $56 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- No warranty information is provided.
- This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
That's $10 under our mention from November and $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|--
|$397
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register