New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum w/ Auto Emptying Clean Station
$397 $399
free shipping

Save $96 over the next best price we found for the pair. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • In Violet. (The Cleaning Station comes in Airborne.)
  • The Clean Station is automatically added in the cart.
Features
  • HEPA filter
  • 0.8-liter dust bin
  • 3 speeds
  • 8.5" brush width
  • multi-surface cleaning
  • removable battery
  • 40 minutes max run time
  • includes combination tool, long reach crevice tool, and mini motorized tool
  • Model: VS15T7032R4/AA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Samsung Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung   -- $397 Buy Now