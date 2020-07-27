New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone
$260 $720
That's $20 less than most sellers charge for a refurb, and $240 less than you'd pay for a new model from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay

  • In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
eBay · 6 mos ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Phone
$235 $720
That's the best we've seen for this phone without a contract or carrier, and $359 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
