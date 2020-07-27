That's $20 less than most sellers charge for a refurb, and $240 less than you'd pay for a new model from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's the best price we could find by $144 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors.
- It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 processor
- 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's a $100 drop since last month, and $150 less than you'd pay elsewhere today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU
- 6.47" 2340x1080 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: 126653701000
That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on a range of screen sizes from 43" up to 75", discounted by as much as $400. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That's the best deal we've seen – a $100 overnight drop, and a low now by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's a low by $61 and the best price we've seen for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay
- In Purple or Black
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZPAXAA
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the best we've seen for this phone without a contract or carrier, and $359 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
