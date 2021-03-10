That's the best price we've seen, and $300 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty is provided.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 10MP front camera, 64MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: SMG981VZAV
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's $56 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- No warranty information is provided.
- This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
It's $17 under our December mention, the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $53, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Mystic Bronze or Mystic Gray.
- 6.7" Super AMOLED touch display w/ folding glass assistance
- 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- 10MP front camera, 12MP rear camera
- Bixby voice assistance
- Android 10
- Model: SM-F707UZNAXAA
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's $116 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Black at this price. (Platinum Gray is $10 more.)
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered B Stock and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
Apply coupon code "40QEY297" to get a buck under our mention from September and save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OutsolidepDirect via Amazon.
- 4.4-lb. max load
- non-skid rubber feet
- aluminum alloy construction
- compatible with phones (up to 4.2" wide), cameras, and GoPros
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
That's $40 less than the next best we could find for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Save $9 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
That's $10 under our mention from November and $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Samsung
- app-controlled and Alexa-compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
