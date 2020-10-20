New
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$120
free shipping

That's $190 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 5.7" 2560x1440 screen
  • Exynos 7420 8-core 2.1GHz CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
  • Model: SM-N920
