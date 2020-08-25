That's $189 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's also available for $349 for trade-in models.
- In Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840 x 2160 UHD AMOLED Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 1M Camera & 8M Camera
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE930QCA-K02US
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get $27 under our mention from two days ago, $189 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
That's $20 under our mention from last month, and a low by at least $30. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- You'll get an extra $75 off with an eligible trade-in.
- Up to an extra $45 off 64GB or $55.50 off 128GB applies with your student discount.
- Military and first responder discounts are also available (amounts vary).
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
That's $13 under our previous mention and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aura Black.
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
More Offers
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- DESIGNED TO TURN HEADS: Minimal, compact and sturdy, this device is designed to provide stable usage in any mode. Its aluminum metal body provides exceptional durability.
- 4K AMOLED- A high-definition display provides a rich range of true-to-life colors and black hues. With 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 support, you can edit videos like a professional. Its ultra-slim 3.9mm bezel let you immerse yourself in visual splendor.
- AMBIENT HQ: Use Ambient EQ to automatically adjust the color temperature and brightness of your display to suit your surroundings. Not only does this function help reduce eye fatigue, but it also provides you with more realistic-looking images.
- CINEMA QUALITY SCREEN: Keeps colors intact and only reduces blue light. Now you can watch for longer, even at night, with reduced eye fatigue meaning you can work or watch videos in darker settings without disrupting your sleep!
- STAY PROTECTED, WHEREVER YOU ARE: Apps for work Work conveniently with a range of documents on the Galaxy Chromebook. Use Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Excel with ease. Google Docs, Slides and Sheets are included too.
- BUILT-IN PEN: Let your imagination roam on the screen with the Galaxy Chromebook pen. The pen is sensitive to 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt so you will feel like youre writing or drawing on real paper!
- THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Get more done fast on your Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Send an email, find documents, listen to music, access your calendar, or control smart home devices, all without switching screens. Just say Hey Google to get started.
- FINGERPRINT SENSOR: Just a touch is all it takes to unlock your computer! The device reads your fingerprint with a secure, built-in sensor. Unlock your laptop quickly, easily and securely.
- SPEEDY. SMART. SECURE: Split-second productivity Thanks to 256GB SSD, you get up and running in seconds with ample storage space. And with a 10th generation Intel Core processor, work, play, and switch between tasks seamlessly
- Connectivity technology: USB
- Model: XE930QCA-K02US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|20%
|--
|$799
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|2%
|$989 (exp 1 day ago)
|$979
|Check Price
Sign In or Register