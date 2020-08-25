New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy 10th Gen i5 256GB 13.3" 4K Chromebook
$799 $999
free shipping

That's $189 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • It's also available for $349 for trade-in models.
  • In Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red.
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 3840 x 2160 UHD AMOLED Touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 1M Camera & 8M Camera
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: XE930QCA-K02US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Samsung Samsung
Core i5 13.3 inch SSD Chromebooks
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy 10th Gen i5 256GB 13.3" 4K Chromebook
$979 $1,000

It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • DESIGNED TO TURN HEADS: Minimal, compact and sturdy, this device is designed to provide stable usage in any mode. Its aluminum metal body provides exceptional durability.
  • 4K AMOLED- A high-definition display provides a rich range of true-to-life colors and black hues. With 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 support, you can edit videos like a professional. Its ultra-slim 3.9mm bezel let you immerse yourself in visual splendor.
  • AMBIENT HQ: Use Ambient EQ to automatically adjust the color temperature and brightness of your display to suit your surroundings. Not only does this function help reduce eye fatigue, but it also provides you with more realistic-looking images.
  • CINEMA QUALITY SCREEN: Keeps colors intact and only reduces blue light. Now you can watch for longer, even at night, with reduced eye fatigue meaning you can work or watch videos in darker settings without disrupting your sleep!
  • STAY PROTECTED, WHEREVER YOU ARE: Apps for work Work conveniently with a range of documents on the Galaxy Chromebook. Use Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Excel with ease. Google Docs, Slides and Sheets are included too.
  • BUILT-IN PEN: Let your imagination roam on the screen with the Galaxy Chromebook pen. The pen is sensitive to 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt so you will feel like youre writing or drawing on real paper!
  • THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Get more done fast on your Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Send an email, find documents, listen to music, access your calendar, or control smart home devices, all without switching screens. Just say Hey Google to get started.
  • FINGERPRINT SENSOR: Just a touch is all it takes to unlock your computer! The device reads your fingerprint with a secure, built-in sensor. Unlock your laptop quickly, easily and securely.
  • SPEEDY. SMART. SECURE: Split-second productivity Thanks to 256GB SSD, you get up and running in seconds with ample storage space. And with a 10th generation Intel Core processor, work, play, and switch between tasks seamlessly
  • Connectivity technology: USB
  • Model: XE930QCA-K02US

Verified: 08/25/2020 · Save $20.99 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 20% -- $799 Buy Now
Amazon 2% $989 (exp 1 day ago) $979 Check Price