Walmart
Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM
$199 in cart $230
free shipping

  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: XE310XBA-K01US
Amazon · 6 mos ago
Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM
$180 $230
free shipping

  • Samsung matches
