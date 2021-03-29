New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung 27" Odyssey G5 240Hz 1800p Curved Gaming Monitor
$306 $340
free shipping

Save $34 when you apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR", making this $44 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by dealparade via eBay.
  • 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution curved display
  • NVidia G-Sync compatible
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • 3000:1 contrast ratio
  • eye-saver mode
  • Model: LC27RG50FQNXZA
  • UPC: 887276338866
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung CRG5 27" 1080p 240Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor
$306 $340
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this price. It's $64 under our mention of a new one from last May and $44 less than what you'd pay today for a new unit elsewhere.

  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution curved display
  • NVidia G-Sync compatible
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • Eye-saver mode
  • 3000:1 contrast ratio
  • Model: LC27RG50FQNXZA
  • UPC: 887276338866
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Samsung 27" CRG5 240Hz 1800p Curved Gaming Monitor
$350 $400
free shipping

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • SAMSUNGS FIRST 240HZ CURVED GAMING MONITOR virtually eliminates input lag, helping you to react with lightning quickness through an immersive curved screen
  • G-SYNC COMPATIBLE MONITOR demolishes image tears, stuttering and screen-lag for exceptionally smooth gaming
  • DEEPLY ROUNDED 1500R CURVED SCREEN wraps around your field of vision. Brightness (Typical)- 300cd/m2. Peak Brightness (Typical)- 300cd/m2. Brightness (Min) - 250cd/m2
  • 3000:1 CONTRAST RATIO lets you see enemies with greater clarity, even in darker scenes. Viewing Angle 178 Degree Horizontal and 178 Degree Vertical
  • CONNECT MULTIPLE INPUT SOURCES thru HDMI 2.0 (compatible with PS4 and Xbox) and display port
  • MULTIPLE GAME MODES optimally adjust black gamma levels, contrast, sharpness and color for virtually any game genre
  • Model: LC27RG50FQNXZA
  • UPC: 887276338866

Verified: 03/29/2021 · Save $50 off list · Free Shipping

Walmart · 2 mos ago
Samsung 27" CRG5 240Hz 1800p Curved Gaming Monitor
$350 $400
free shipping w/ $35

It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • SAMSUNGS FIRST 240HZ CURVED GAMING MONITOR virtually eliminates input lag, helping you to react with lightning quickness through an immersive curved screen
  • G-SYNC COMPATIBLE MONITOR demolishes image tears, stuttering and screen-lag for exceptionally smooth gaming
  • DEEPLY ROUNDED 1500R CURVED SCREEN wraps around your field of vision. Brightness (Typical)- 300cd/m2. Peak Brightness (Typical)- 300cd/m2. Brightness (Min) - 250cd/m2
  • 3000:1 CONTRAST RATIO lets you see enemies with greater clarity, even in darker scenes. Viewing Angle 178 Degree Horizontal and 178 Degree Vertical
  • CONNECT MULTIPLE INPUT SOURCES thru HDMI 2.0 (compatible with PS4 and Xbox) and display port
  • MULTIPLE GAME MODES optimally adjust black gamma levels, contrast, sharpness and color for virtually any game genre
  • Model: LC27RG50FQNXZA
  • UPC: 887276338866

Verified: 03/29/2021 · Save $50 off list · Plus, free shipping w/ $35

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% $306 $306 Buy Now
Walmart 12% $378 (exp 2 mos ago) $350 Check Price
Amazon 12% $368 (exp 1 wk ago) $350 Check Price
Samsung   $370 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price