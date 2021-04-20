New
Best Buy · 13 mins ago
Samsung 860 Evo 500GB SATA 2.5" SSD
$45 $66
free shipping

That's $9 under our December mention, a current low by $15, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • read speeds up to 550MB/s & write speeds up to 520MB/s
  • AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption
  • Model: MZ-76E500B/AM
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 31% -- $45
Amazon   $60 (exp 2 hrs ago) --
Newegg   $78 (exp 2 yrs ago) --
Walmart   $80 (exp 1 yr ago) --