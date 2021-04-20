That's $9 under our December mention, a current low by $15, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- read speeds up to 550MB/s & write speeds up to 520MB/s
- AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption
- Model: MZ-76E500B/AM
Most stores charge $260 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively
- Model: MZ-76E4T0B/AM
Save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 560Mbps read speed
- up to 530Mbps write speed
- 6Gbps data transfer rate
- Model: MZ-77E1T0B/AM
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay.
- It's a bare drive and does not come with any cables.
- 6GB/s transfer rate
- Model: ST4000NC001
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 560MB/s
- Model: CT2000MX500SSD1(Z)
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 7,000MB/s
- write speeds up to 5,300MB/s
- Model: WDS500G1X0E
Shop smart TVs from $110, and take up to $800 off iPhone 12, up to $150 Lenovo laptops, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35 (pickup is available on most items.)
That's a savings of $36. View your favorite videos ad free and uninterrupted. Plus, you'll get premium access to the YouTube Music app. Shop Now at Best Buy
- A BestBuy.com account is required. Instructions on how to redeem will be emailed after purchase.
- digital download
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Save $400 on a 30-month plan. Plus, trade in your old device for up to an additional $700 off, dropping the price to as low as $10 per month on a 30-month plan. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- 128GB for $33/mo. after discount ($400 off)
- 256GB for $37/mo. after discount ($400 off)
- for new & existing customers
- no trade-in required for the $400 discount
That's $2 under our mention from last week, $532 off list, and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
Although it requires a new line on an Unlimited plan, it's the best trade in discount and overall price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new line on an Unlimited plan is required to get this deal.
- Up to $800 will be credited to your account over 24-30 months. (varies with trade in device, including damaged phones)
- Plus, receive a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you port-in your existing phone number from another wireless carrier.
- Select colors may be backordered.
