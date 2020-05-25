Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 45 mins ago
Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable SSD
$185 in cart $200
free shipping

That in-cart discount makes it the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • read speeds up to 1050MB/s
  • USB Type-C port
  • Model: MU-PC1T0K/WW
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Samsung
1TB USB Popularity: 4/5
