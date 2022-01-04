New
$46 $90
That is a $44 drop from the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by rosewill_inc via eBay.
- 4 power presets
- 15 power levels
- 4 temperature presets
- 15 temperature levels
- air fry, grill, BBQ, bake, roast, toast, and thaw/defrost
- glass lid
- Model: RHCO-19001
