Rogue Lap Steel Guitar w/ Stand and Gig Bag for $110

Apply coupon code "PLAYMUSIC21" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Musicians Friend via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- hardwood neck and body
- single coil pickup
- volume and tone controls
- chrome hardware
- geared tuners
- single slant pickup
- Model: RLS-1
Apply coupon code "PLAYMUSIC21" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black at this price. Prefer another color? Blue Burst is $67.99 after coupon.
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- 7/8 scale
- maple neck
- select hardwood fretboard
- Model: SO-069-RAG-B
Coupon code "PLAYMUSIC21" drops it to $53 less than Guitar Center charges and a very low price for an adult size drum kit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Available in Red or Black.
- 18x16" bass drum
- 10x7" & 12x8" rack toms
- 14x12" floor tom
- 13x4" snare
- cymbals & hardware included
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, and accessories, which start at around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
While other sellers match this price, they charge around $5 to $6 for shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several keys
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "6P5282AX" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green at this price.
- Sold by Paxcess via Amazon.
- rechargeable
- plays up to 10 hours per full charge
- built-in speaker
- headphone jack
- Model: RP-ED02-BG
Save on cameras, computers, audio equipment, musical instruments, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping varies, but many items get free shipping.
That's $16 under what you'd pay at adidas direct for a single pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.
- Available in Black/Carbon in sizes S or L only.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
You'd pay well over $500 elsewhere.
Update: It's now $389.09. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by liberty.coin via eBay.
- brilliant Uncirculated
- .1947-oz. bullion
- 0.900 fineness
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register