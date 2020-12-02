New
$48 $109
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by lifestylebyfocus via eBay
- Adjustable temperature output
- Max temperature up to 1100° F
- Foldable kickstand
- Model: R860434B
- UPC: 648846067452
Walmart · 1 wk ago
$60
Features
- Industry leading max temperature up to 1100F
- Cool down mode allows for quicker storage after use
- Foldable kickstand for job site versatility and increased stability
- This item is removed from retail packaging for shipping purposes (Bulk Packaged) and will arrive in a generic box.
- Battery, charger, and butane tank are sold separately
- Model: R860434B
- UPC: 648846067452
Amazon · 1 wk ago
$60
free shipping
Features
- Industry leading max temperature up to 1100F
- Cool down mode allows for quicker storage after use
- Foldable kickstand for job site versatility and increased stability
- This item is removed from retail packaging for shipping purposes (Bulk Packaged) and will arrive in a generic box.
- Battery, charger, and butane tank are sold separately
- Model: R860434B
- UPC: 648846067452
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|--
|$48
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|--
|$60
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$52 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$60
|Check Price
