New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Ridgid 18 Volt Cordless Butane Heat Gun
$48 $109
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by lifestylebyfocus via eBay
Features
  • Adjustable temperature output
  • Max temperature up to 1100° F
  • Foldable kickstand
  • Model: R860434B
  • UPC: 648846067452
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Heat Guns eBay Ridgid
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Ridgid 18-Volt Cordless Butane Heat Gun, Bare Tool - R860434B - (Bulk Packaged)
$60

Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Industry leading max temperature up to 1100F
  • Cool down mode allows for quicker storage after use
  • Foldable kickstand for job site versatility and increased stability
  • This item is removed from retail packaging for shipping purposes (Bulk Packaged) and will arrive in a generic box.
  • Battery, charger, and butane tank are sold separately
  • Model: R860434B
  • UPC: 648846067452
↑ less
Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ridgid 18-Volt Cordless Butane Heat Gun, Bare Tool - R860434B - (Bulk Packaged)
$60
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Industry leading max temperature up to 1100F
  • Cool down mode allows for quicker storage after use
  • Foldable kickstand for job site versatility and increased stability
  • This item is removed from retail packaging for shipping purposes (Bulk Packaged) and will arrive in a generic box.
  • Battery, charger, and butane tank are sold separately
  • Model: R860434B
  • UPC: 648846067452
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 56% -- $48 Buy Now
Amazon   -- $60 Check Price
Walmart   $52 (exp 1 wk ago) $60 Check Price