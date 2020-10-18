New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Revo Clip-On Vlog Light for Smartphones and Tablets
$7 $14
free shipping

That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 36 LEDs
  • 3-step dimming switch
  • strobe mode
  • clips onto smartphones and tablets
  • Model: VL-MINI
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cell Phone Accessories B&H Photo Video Revo
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 50% -- $7 Buy Now