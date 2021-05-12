RAVPower 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger 2-Pack for $10
RAVPower · 15 mins ago
RAVPower 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger 2-Pack
$9.99 $26
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN150" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at RAVPower

Tips
  • In Black.
Features
  • supports USB PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS
  • excessive current, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit protection
  • Model: RP-PC150
  • Code "DN150"
  • Expires 5/21/2021
    Published 15 min ago
