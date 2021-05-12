RAVPower 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger 2-Pack for $10

RAVPower · 15 mins ago
$9.99 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN150" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- In Black.
Features
- supports USB PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS
- excessive current, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit protection
- Model: RP-PC150
Details
Comments
