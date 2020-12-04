It's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
- single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
- two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
- eight hour run time on half load
- Model: G2319N
- RV ready
- 6,500 peak watts, 5,500 rated watts
- gas/LPG fuel
- Model: G65BN
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- In Black
- 12,000-watt max output, 9,500-watt rated output
- 8-gallon fuel tank
- 12-hour runtime at 50% output
- Model: G12KBN
