New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Pulsar 2,300W Portable Gasoline Inverter Generator
$349 $1,050
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Auto Care Depot via eBay.
Features
  • single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
  • two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
  • eight hour run time on half load
  • Model: G2319N
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Pulsar
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% $339 (exp 11 mos ago) $349 Buy Now