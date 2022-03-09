That's $219 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- fits laptops from 12" to 20"
- two 1920x1200 (1200p) displays
- 2 USB-C w/ DP inputs, 1 mini-HDMI input
- Model: TRISCREEN-XTS
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Clip the $70 off coupon and apply code "OLED15K1F" for a savings of $194. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Innocn via Amazon.
- 1ms response time
- plug and play
- USB-C and mini HDMI ports
- Model: 15K1F
Apply coupon code "50FWJFRG" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
Coupon code "MONITOR20" yields extra savings on a range of monitors, including the pictured open-box Dark Matter by Monoprice 24" 1080p Gaming Monitor for $177.78 after coupon ($44 off). Shop Now at Monoprice
You'll pay $91 more for a refub elsewhere -- and you probably won't get a 2-year warranty from Allstate with it, either. Buy Now at eBay
- Add the monitor to your cart to see this deal.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) 21:9 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-Sync
- two 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI ports & 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, and all-in-one computers. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Apply coupon code "80ML4DGZ" for a savings of $151. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blackstone RC via Amazon.
- air optical flow and air pressure altitude control system
- built-in WiFi
- one key auto-take off and land
- Model: H6
Let's get this bread! Don't waste your hard earned dough on a plain pillow, when you can rise to the occasion and loaf around on this 31" yeast beast. It's $7 under list price, so you butter hurry before this deal is toast. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xiwei Cyber via Amazon.
- This baguette is also available in 39.3" size for $26.99 ($5 off).
- 3D printed realistic design
- gluten free (still not edible though)
- Model: YZJM003
It's a savings of half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KBP Topstore via Amazon.
- IP65 ingress protection rating
- 120° wide lighting angle
- 3 working modes
- motion sensor
- Model: KBP-Motion Lights-1PC
It's a buck under our previous mention, $8 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this lock (which secures a waterproof connection wherever you need it.) Buy Now at Amazon
- certified to a watertight rating of IPX1 to IPX5
- Model: 338622
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|30%
|--
|$280
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register