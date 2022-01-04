Save $5 when you apply code "NY15OFF". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- supports HDMI 1.3
- 3D compatible
- plug & play
- USB powered
- Model: UAX-1X4HDMSPL
You'd pay $31 more at other stores. Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- approximately 6 to 8 week turnaround
- includes extra safety barcodes in case you have more media you’d like digitized
- 18.5" x 9" x 12.5"
Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" for the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 1080p upscaling & playback
- WiFi & ethernet connectivity
- front USB port
- includes HDMI cable & AC adapter
- Model: BDP-BX370
Apply coupon code "U5LAZ7VH" for a savings of $78. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Renkchip via Amazon.
- equipped w/ 2 high-gain antennas
- real-time audio signal synchronization
- support 1080P/60Hz HD signal transmission
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Tanga
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Apply coupon code "EYO46L87" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 2-Pack drops to $8.95 after the same code.
- Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
- winterize water lines by blowing out water to prevent freezing and other damage
- 1/4" air quick connect
- 3/4" male GHT thread
- ball valves
- Model: RV-01158
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply coupon code "FSSLDDI4" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hyrix Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart pressure cookers
- made with stainless steel and silicone
- heat-resistant to 445°F
- dishwasher safe
- Model: HC-MZH0006
