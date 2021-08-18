True & Tidy SPRAY-250 spray mop for $17
Meh · 49 mins ago
True & Tidy SPRAY-250 spray mop
$17
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping (another savings of $6). Buy Now at Meh

  • You must select a color before applying coupon code.
Features
  • 22-oz. refillable bottle
  • 15" mop head
  • washable microfiber scrubbing mop pad
  • Model: 5PR4Y-1T-D0NT-54Y-1T
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 8/19/2021
    Published 49 min ago
