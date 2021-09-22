That's a savings of $20 off list, for this model that's out of stock at all other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but padding your order over $25 bags free shipping.
- makes up to 16 cups of popcorn in 2 to 3 minutes
- lid-mounted kernel measuring scoop
- Model: 60061
Published 1 hr ago
Add a new twist to Taco Tuesdays at a $2 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- bakes corn or flour tortillas up to 10" into tortilla bowls
- dual nonstick surfaces
- locking latch
- Model: TTTB1RD
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- measures in ounces, grams, or pounds
- high-precision strain gauge sensor
- 11-lb. maximum weight capacity
- tare function
- clock function
- automatic shutoff
- Model: HW031119
Clip the $50 extra savings coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MagiccosUS via Amazon.
- 1,000W
- 14-cup capacity
- 2 speeds
- pulse mode
- die-cast aluminum
- Model: FP406
Clip the on-page coupon to save $60, making this $110 under what Wayfair charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MagiccosUS via Amazon.
- 1,000-watt
- LCD touch panel
- 3 preset Auto-IQ programs
- 14-cup processor bowl
- includes chopping blade, dough blade, spatula, reversible shredding blade disc, reversible slicing blade disc, and mashing blade discs
- Model: FP416
That's the best price we could find by $5, and by the looks of this it would revolutionize your breakfast experience! Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.24 shipping charge or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- removable 6-strip bacon plate
- nonstick surface
- folding design
- Model: FBG2
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
It's around $6 more at other stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In Green.
- 11.8" x 14.5" x 16.9"
- Up to 6 units can plug together using one outlet
- Low, high, and warm settings
- Removable stoneware and glass lids
- Dishwasher-safe
Apply coupon code "PXQGQCED" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dragon Vally via Amazon.
- measures 14.1" x 9.65" x 11.54"
- makes 2 sizes of ice
- 2.2-liter water tank
- LED control panel
- stainless steel
Save on over 60 options, from makeup to cologne, haircare, skincare, and even beauty sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, 1-oz. Bottle for $25 ($10 off list).
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more.Prices start from $4. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 15-Piece Cupcake Pan, Silicone Liners & Tools Set for $16.93 ($45 ).
Save on a huge selection of over 7,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
That's a savings of $555 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Black or Dark Gray.
Apply coupon code "NG76WWMY" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- 25-ft. plumbing snake cable
- drill adapter
- Model: HGD02A
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and apply code "50TG3O7P" for a savings of $23, which drops it $2 under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sosun via Amazon.
- supports 32GB microSD card
- 1080p 4MP video
- motion sensor
- rechargeable
- night vision
- loop recording
- Model: DS07
To save 50%, apply coupon code "MAPP8Z7Z". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Upgraded Set at this price.
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
