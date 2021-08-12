NuWave 6-Quart Air Fryer for $60
Certified Refurb NuWave 6-Quart Air Fryer
$60 $150
free shipping

That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
  • 100 preset menu selections
  • temperatures between 100°F and 400°F, adjustable in 5° increments
  • 3 wattage control settings
  • delay, preheat, warm, and sear functions
  • Model: NW37031
