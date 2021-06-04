FarPoint LED Swivel Garage/Ceiling Light for $15

That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the shipping fee, which varies by ZIP.
- 90° adjustable panels
- 6,000-lumens
- 144 total SMD LEDs
- Model: FLFB6004
Published 28 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Save $6 via coupon code "GOVEE6018F". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Govee US via Amazon.
- E27/26 base
- 30W equivalent
- 2 remote controls
- 4 lighting modes with 16 colors
- 6,500K cold white and 2,700K warm white
- Model: B60180A1
Use code "G8MPI9G2" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 54W 5000K Daylight at this price.
- The 120W 5000K Daylight option drop to $39.99 with the same code.
- Sold but Goodland Tec Co.,Ltd. via Amazon.
- daylight
- 360° beam angle
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- E26 base
- includes E39 to E26 mogul base adapter
That's about 91 cents per bulb and $6 off list. (For further comparison, you'd pay about $2 per bulb for a comparable item from Home Depot.)
Update: The price has dropped slightly to $22.37. Buy Now at Amazon
- 450 lumens per bulb
- 25,000-hour lifespan
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Soft White.
- E26 base
- dimmable
- no hub required
- 2700K soft white
- Kasa Smart app control
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: KL50
Coupon code "BR250W" cuts the price – it's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 25,000hrs
- 5000K color temperature
- 120° beam angle
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
From gift card incentives, to free tools, batteries, and more, find deals on over 70 items. You can get even more savings by applying code "276120" to get $5 off orders over $25, or code "274196" takes $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping varies by item. If free shipping doesn't apply, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Pole Saw Kit w/ $90 gift card for $399 (low by $70, thanks to the gift card).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
That's the best price we could find by at least $25. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Shipping adds $9.95 or is free with orders of $45 or more.
- up to 25 minutes of runtime
- Model: 13556860
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "hdn526f48g" for a savings of $400. Buy Now at Yuwell
- LED touch display
- timer
- adjustable flow
- Model: Bos620
