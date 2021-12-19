Use coupon code "MERRYXMAS50" to save $50 and pay at least $150 less than you would for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Sold by EcoFlow via eBay.
- Recharge to 80% within one hour
- Overload protection
- High/low temperature protection
- Compatible with any solar input up to 400 watts (sold separately)
- Can power 13 devices simultaneously
- Model: DELTA1300-US-BP
Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- adds 10 motion effects to static LED lights
- 4/6/8-hour auto-off timer
- 4 plug-in outputs
- remote control
- Model: LR0001650U12
Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
- 3 sides
- adapter spaced outlets
- LED night light edges
- built-in 1,680-joule surge protector
- dusk-to-dawn light sensor
- Model: 111
- 3-foot cord
- lighted on/off switch
- built-in circuit breaker
- Model: PB8100X2
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
- 5 international wall plugs
- 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports
- Model: PS-9003WE
- UL listed
- 14 Gauge
- works in -58° to 167°F
- Glow-in-the-dark stripe and lighted end
- Model: 722-143025FZL5F
- 500 Joule suppression rating
- Model: ABP602URC1
Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block
Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket
- 3.2 liters of space inside
- Model: MI-EF001
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
- for car, office, or home
- adhesive backing
- Model: C55
