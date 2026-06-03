This 68-piece kit is $19.98 at Amazon. That's $5 off its regular price and it's just a buck more than the Black Friday, Prime only price we saw in November. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 68-piece tire repair kit
- High-quality steel construction
- Includes T-handle and spiral probe tool
- Portable storage case: 11.81" x 7.88" x 2.36"
- Weight: 2.62 lbs
- Compatible with cars, motorcycles, ATVs, trucks, RVs, tractors
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Published 6/3/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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This aluminum tire thumper is built to hold up to daily fleet use better than wooden or plastic versions. At 18" long, it reaches inner duals and tandem tires while staying short enough to stow under a seat or in a toolbox. A grip tape handle and wrist strap add secure handling during repeated inspections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" long
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
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These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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- 290 mAh battery
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|19%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
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