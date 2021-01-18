That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
Published 56 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save big on a selection of over 60 laptops. Plus, get an additional 5% off most items when you apply code "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 13.3" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $908.99 ($391 low).
Save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue at this price.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
Apply coupon code "DNDLS" to save $108 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- ARM 610 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 14" HD (1366 x 768) display
- 4GB RAM, 4GB SSD
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- 2 USB
- Built-in Rechargeable Battery
- Built-in front camera
- Android 4.2 Jelly Bean
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
That's a savings of $40. You'll pay at least $25 more on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- transforms into a bed
- middle armrest has two cup holders
- metal legs
- 66.3" x 38.2" x 14.8"
It's a savings of $45 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- height adjustable
- 29" backboard
- 29" x 21.7'' base w/ wheels
- Model: 574795542
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- provides added stabilization and prevents tire shifts
- Model: 28012
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Requires 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- infrared technology
- for use w/ soap, sanitizer, or lotion
- Model: CNH7000G
Apply coupon code "TEDMOREF" to get $3 under our October mention and save $21 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Morefun Store via Amazon.
- 20kHz frequency response
- plug and play
- 15.7" x 2.35" x 2.95"
- Model: MF60
