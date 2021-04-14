Apply code "DP21" to get $5 under our mention from March and save $45. Buy Now at Boltune
- Available in Black or White.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C charging case
- built-in mic
- 36 hours playtime
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- Model: BT-BH021
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- noise-cancelling mic
- flip-to-mute mic
- integrated volume control wheel
- adjustable headband
- Model: GSP 500
Most sellers charge $150. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable March 22 - April 3.
- up to 8 hours of battery life
- fast charge of 5 mins for 2-hour battery life
- Model: MTH52LLA
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in 4 colors.
- snug fit
- ring buckle
- compatible with Generation 1 and 2 AirPods
That's $9 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen for this new. It's a current price low by $4.
Update: It's now $188.20. Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
That's more than half off of the list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In River Red.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $8.99 for scheduled delivery (it varies based on the amount you order).
- measures 7.75" x 4" x 1.75"
- Model: 22051EA
It's a $5 drop and the best price available today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
It's the best deal we could find by $30 when you apply coupon code "26NNM435". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Venrsai via Amazon.
- 104 LED beads
- 120° coverage
- motion sensor with 33-foot range
- IP65 waterproof and heatproof
- Model: BMS07104
