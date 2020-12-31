That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 21" high; base is 8" wide
- uses one standard bulb
- one outlet; one USB port
- includes shade
- Model: 55P27
-
-
Save $10 off the list price.
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
That's the best price we could find by $7.
Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP.
That's a $10 savings off list.
- auto on and off
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- IP65 waterproof rating
- functions in temps ranging from -13°F to 122°F
- Model: C2000-DW
Apply coupon code "RCLFW5EK" for a savings of $30.
- Sold by Litosky Direct via Amazon.
- measures 17" x 8.43"
- E26 base
- Model: LTWS01
Apply coupon code "ARP8LU5A" for a savings of $45.
- Non-Prime members pay $49.79.
- Sold by Zkymzl via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- adjustable brightness
- 4° to 5° beam angle
- 180° rotation angle
Clip the $2 off on page coupon and apply code "SSJQ3XLV" to save $17.
- Available in Whitesmoke.
- Sold by Juyingxin via Amazon.
- 4 cycle modes
- adjustable brightness
- up to 80,000-hours of lamp life
- 10-ft. and 120° sensor detecting range
Take 40% off with coupon code "40D4HZ1E".
- In Oil Rubbed Bronze.
- Sold by Kingbrite Lighting via Amazon.
- 3000K warm white
- 1,050 lumens
- 15-watt integrated LED
- dimmable
- measures 12" W x 3.5" H
- IP44 rating
Clip the coupon mentioned on the product page and apply coupon code "40VXNDEJ" for a savings of $6.
- Available in 2-Pack at this price.
- The 3-pack drops to $9.99 and 4-pack drops to $11.99 with the same code.
- Sold by Loftek Direct via Amazon.
- RF remote with 164-foot range
- 13 LEDs per light
- IP68 waterproof
- dimmable
- 16 colors
- timer
Save $50 off the list price.
- measures 26" W x 23" H
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
Shop chandeliers, pendant lights, outdoor lighting, table and floor lamps, and track lighting, some of which are marked at half price.
- Most items bag free shipping.
Pictured is the Charleston 13.5" Wide Clear Glass and Bronze Pendant Light for $199.95 ($60 off)
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items.
Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
It's the best price we could find by $75.
- measures 15.75" x 11.5"
- 3 semi-flushmount lights
- dimmable with a Triac CL dimmer
It's $41 under list price.
- remote
- air filter
- sleep mode
- works with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 12,000 BTU
- dehumidifier
- Model: A-12-HP-230B
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39.
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
That's a $10 low.
- adjustable to cut up to 2" x 6" boards
- measures 8" x 8.25" x 2.75"
- Model: TMW-56
That's a low by $13.
- for 1" to 1-3/8" thick doors
- Model: 153068PF
