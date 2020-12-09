New
eBay · 8 mins ago
Refurb Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
$200 $230
free shipping

That's $30 less than buying a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TechRabbit via eBay.
  • No warranty info is included.
  • sync your Philips Hue smart lights to the content on your TV screen
  • works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs
  • 4 HDMI in, 1 out
  • Model: 555227
