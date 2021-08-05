Oreck Elevate Command Vacuum for $350 for members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Oreck Elevate Command Vacuum
$350 for members $400
free delivery w/ $50

At $100 off the list price, this is the lowest price we found by $51. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 2 speeds (carpet / hard floors)
  • side edge brushes
  • 8.52-liter capacity
  • bagged collection
  • 13" cleaning path
  • 5 LED headlights
  • allergen filter
  • 30-foot cord
  • 4 amps
  • Model: UK30200PC
