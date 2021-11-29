That's $80 under what you'd pay at Walmart and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 2 rechargeable handles, 3 brush heads, 2 premium travel cases and 2 magnetic chargers
- interactive LED display
- artificial intelligence; Bluetooth
- smart pressure sensors
- Model: 80340296
That's a savings of $16 off list and a great per-unit price on these name brand toothbrushes.
- Cross-action bristles
- Gum massager and cheek cleanser
That's a $20 drop off the list price.
- purports to remove up to 100% more plaque than an ordinary manual toothbrush
- pressure sensor knows when you brush too hard
- in-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth
- Model: 1000
- UPC: 069055872826, 065273144851, 115971613866, 069055872734, 069055859636, 163121418731
That's a savings of $20 off list price.
- on-handle timer
- oscillates, rotates, & pulsates
- includes handle, CrossAction brush head, & charger
- Model: Pro 1000 Black
- UPC: 069055125595
That's a savings of $16 off list price.
- 2 minute timer with 30 second notifications
- travel case
- Model: HY1200/06
- UPC: 075020092489
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6.
Update: The features have been corrected to indicate this is battery powered.
- 2 minute timer w/ 30 second notifications
- takes one AAA battery (included)
- travel case
- Model: HY1100/04
That's $151 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $25.99.
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Beaming White, LLC via Groupon.
- Shipping adds $7.99 but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- 33,000 strokes per minute
- rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- three speeds
- 2-minute timer
It's a buck under the best price we could find via any third-party sellers.
- Bluetooth
- 2 sonic vibration modes
- 2 minute timer
- Includes 2 AAA batteries and 1 travel case
Save up to up to $5 off groceries, up to $70 off security cameras, up to $80 off headphones, $400 off laptops, up to $700 off appliances, up to $700 furniture, and more.
- These are warehouse prices for members only.
That's $35 under Tile's direct price.
- 4 Bluetooth trackers
- free Tile App on iOS and Android
- up to 400-foot range
- Model: RE-43004
That is $18 less than you'd pay purchasing 2 elsewhere.
- 360° audio
- Siri intelligent assistant
- WiFi enabled
- 4 microphones
- smart home controls
- Apple S5 chip
- Model: MY5H2LL/A
