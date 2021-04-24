New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
OXO Good Grips Brew 12-oz. Pour-Over Coffee Maker
$13 $27
It's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
  • auto-drip tank
  • includes 10 filters
  • Model: 11180100
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 2 mos ago
OXO Good Grips Brew 12-oz. Pour-Over Coffee Maker
$16 $27
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • auto-drip tank
  • includes 10 filters
  • Model: 11180100
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Macy's 53% $13 (exp 2 wks ago) $13 Buy Now
Amazon 40% $16 (exp 2 mos ago) $16 Check Price