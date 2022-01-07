It's a savings of $149 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes three routers
- up to 6,000-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK43-200NAR
That's $15 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- 600+1625 Mbps speeds
It's $5 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- 256GB RAM
- up to 10 hours of use per full charge
- Model: MF928
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
That's $10 under our last mention and a low by $40 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8 GHz quad-core processor
- transfer speeds up to 5,952 Mbps
- 8 external antennas
- Model: Archer AX6000
Apply code "SAVEONCR15" to save $37. You'll pay at least $300 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 12-stream up to 10.5Gbps speeds
- beamforming
- 4x4 MU-MIMO
- 1.8GHz 64 bit quad-core CPU
- Model: ARCHER AX 11000
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Save on over 140 styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Scram 6 Running Shoes for $28.15 (low by $32)
It's the best price we've seen and at least $76 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
- 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- compatible with any internet provider
- Model: MK63-100NAR
