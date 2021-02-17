It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Costco
- This offer is available only to Costco members. (Not a member? See the offer below.)
- 2 gigabit ethernet ports
- supports all cable internet speed tiers up to 2Gps
- works with Xfinity, Cox, and Spectrum
- Model: CM1100
That's $49 under our mention from last week, the best price we could find by $69, and the lowest we've ever seen. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Costco
- This offer is for members only. (Not a member? Check out the offer below.)
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Dolby Digital Plus
- Tizen Smart TV platform
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Bixby voice assistant
- Model: UN82RU9000FXZA
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3,000-lumens
- customizable 270° motion detection zone
- record, screen capture, & receive instant notifications to your smart device
- Model: SEC3000/CAM/RP
That's $70 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
It's the best price we could find by $4, although most sellers charge at least $196. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 400 Mbps download speed
- 1.8" LCD screen
- Model: AC797-100NAS
That's the best price we've seen in a year, and a low now by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi range coverage up to 1,000 square feet
- connects up to 15 devices
- wired Gigabit Ethernet port
- up to 750Mbps speed
- Model: EX3700-100NAS
That's $4 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $21 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- up to 750Mbps
- Model: EX2800-1AZNAS
