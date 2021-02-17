New
Nordstrom Rack · 42 mins ago
Nearly Natural 3x4-Foot Artificial Grass Turf Carpet
$20 $59
free shipping

Save $23 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • In Dark Green.
Features
  • made of polypropylene and latex
  • for indoor or outdoor use
  • 38mm pile height
  • UV-resistant
  • Model: 8902
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Rugs Nordstrom Rack Nearly Natural
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Nordstrom Rack 65% -- $20 Buy Now