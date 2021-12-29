New
Best Buy · 44 mins ago
$620
pickup
You'd pay at least $800 from 3rd party sellers. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 4320p (8K) max digital resolution
- 12GB GDDR6 memory
- 1320MHz core clock
- 1777MHz boost clock
- PCI Express 4.0 interface
- also includes DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 outputs
- compatible with Windows and Linux
- Model: VCG306012SFXPPB
