Northern Tool · 55 mins ago
Mr. Heater 125,000-BTU Portable Propane Forced Air Heater
$139 $159
pickup

Apply coupon code "271096" to save a total of $81 off list and make this the best price we could find by at least $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $18.49 shipping fee.
  • 75,000 to 125,000 BTUs
  • heats up to 3,000 square feet
  • 10-ft. hose and regulator included
  • requires 40 lb. propane tank (sold separately)
  • Model: MH125FAV
  • Code "271096"
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Heaters Northern Tool Mr. Heater
Northern Tool 36% $141 (exp 10 mos ago) $139 Buy Now