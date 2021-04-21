New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Monoprice Zero-G 35" 21:9 1440p FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor
$330 $400
free shipping

This is the best price we've seen since last Black Friday, and a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 3440x1440p resolution
  • 1800R curvature
  • 100Hz refresh rate (overclocks to 120Hz)
  • 4ms response time
  • HDMI; DisplayPort
  • AMD FreeSync
  • Model: 138035
  • UPC: 889028121740
Details
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 17% -- $330 Buy Now
Walmart 17% -- $330 Check Price
Monoprice 17% -- $330 Check Price
eBay   $300 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price