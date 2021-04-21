This is the best price we've seen since last Black Friday, and a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 3440x1440p resolution
- 1800R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate (overclocks to 120Hz)
- 4ms response time
- HDMI; DisplayPort
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: 138035
- UPC: 889028121740
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $100 below what you'll pay at Amazon or Walmart. Buy Now at Monoprice
- AMD FreeSync
- adjustable height stand
- DisplayHDR 400
- 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
- 2 x HDMI 2.0
- Model: 40776
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. For further comparison, it's among the best prices we've seen for a portable monitor this size. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
Save on a wide variety of monitors from HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the HP V22 22" LED Monitor for $94.99 (low by $5).
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
Shop discounted cables, headphones, TV mounts, pro audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice 0.5" Cat5e Ethernet Patch Cable for
3459 cents ($4 off).
- Orders of $39 or more ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $2.99.
That's $15 off list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- vegan leather
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
It's $37 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- At this price in White.
- includes wall mount bracket
- 100-watts
- 1" tweeter and 6.5" woofer
- 125Hz - 20kHz
- IP55 ingress weather proof
- Model: 13615
That's $90 less than Monoprice charges directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- 106mm planar drivers
- 5Hz-50kHz frequency response
- Removable earpads (allowing you to upgrade), comes with a pair of memory foam lambskin earpads and a pair of memory foam velour earpads
- Model: 139414
- UPC: 889028135839
Add four to your cart and apply coupon code "4FLX" for a $31 savings. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available at this price in Black.
- Apple MFi certified
- nylon & Kevlar reinforced
More Offers
It's $70 under list price.
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Features an ultra wide 3440x1440p (UWQHD) resolution. OperatingTemperature- +32 ~ +104F (0 ~ +40C)
- An expansive 21: 9 aspect ratio, giving you more desktop space for enhanced productivity at work along with a more immersive movie watching or gaming experience at home.
- For demanding fast-action titles, this update sports a boost in performance with a 100Hz Maximum native refresh rate and a quick 4ms OD response time.
- The 1800R curvature reduces Reflection at the edges and reduces eye strain by naturally reducing the amount of Eye movement needed to see from edge to edge.
- Three HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort input, Plus an Audio output provide a host of connectivity options.
- Model: 138035
- UPC: 889028121740
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|17%
|--
|$330
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|17%
|--
|$330
|Check Price
|Monoprice
|17%
|--
|$330
|Check Price
|eBay
|$300 (exp 6 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register