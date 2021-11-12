It's $12 under what you would pay at their eBay storefront. Buy Now at Monoprice
- convection heating
- no special venting required
- heats up to 400-sq. ft. (single room)
- Model: DFL1054
-
-
Apply coupon code "BS4K2ONF" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Southeatic via Amazon.
- 3 heating levels
- 3 second heat up
- IPX4 waterproof and dustproof
- remote control
- Model: PD15R
Clip the on-page coupon for $50 off, making it $10 less than we saw it last week. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by XieFu via Amazon.
- wall mount with adjustable angle
- IP34 ingress protection rating
- 620- and 1,500-watt settings
- remote control
- LED display
- timer
- Model: PH-150R
Apply coupon code "TPHEDEAL" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YCZMA via Amazon.
- 3 modes
- intelligent thermostat
- remote control
- temperature protection, overheating protection and tip-over protection
- auto shut-off
- Model: TPHE002
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 7 warming fins
- three power levels
- Model: CZ7007J
Save on a range of electronics, including monitors, chargers, cables, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice USB-C Charger for $14.99 ($10 off).
Shop discounted Bluetooth headphones, tube amplifiers, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice 25-Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier for $109.99 ($40 off).
Add two pairs to your cart and apply coupon code "2FOR22" to save $18 off list price. (That's also $3 under our February mention.) Buy Now at Monoprice
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX4 waterproof
- up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
- charging case
- Model: 42010
That's the best price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Monoprice
- for TVs measuring 37" to 70"
- height adjustable
- Model: 16096
Save up to 50% on a variety of sizes and styles. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice Commercial Series Full-Motion 13" to 27" TV Wall Mount for $11.50 ($6 off).
That's a savings of $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- molded polyethylene with stainless steel hardware
- interlocking stackable grid system
- IP65 ingress protection rating
That's $25 less than Amazon charges and a very low price for a 36" soundbar in general. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 80W RMS power
- two 2" tweeters
- two 2.5" passive bass radiators
- 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- Model: SB-100
That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 303-sq. ft. coverage
- 75d ripstop nylon
- steel poles
- Model: 38502
