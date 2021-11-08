That's $73 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tools Plus Outlet via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 7-amp motor
- rotary hammer, hammer only, and rotation only modes
- variable position chisel stop
- Model: 5262-81
That's slightly more than the next best price we could find for the kit, but the free tool (selected in-cart) is worth at least $70, so it's still a strong savings. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- brushless motor delivers up to 0-3,300 RPM
- 2 batteries
- charger
- carrying case
- belt clip
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/2" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 x 18V Li-ion batteries
- charger & carrying case
- Model: 2691-22
- UPC: 728639296853, 004524215933, 045242159338
That is a shipped low by $25. Buy Now at Home Depot
- combatable with all M12 batteries
- charge up to 4 batteries at once
- Model: 48-59-1204
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 55 ft-lb. max torque
- 200 rpm
- Model: 2557-20
Apply coupon code "50CJURWK" for a savings of $116. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanzhe Store via Amazon.
- The coupon also cuts 50% off of the 20-watt version, on the same product page.
- Engraves wood, metal, leather, and more
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes #6, #8, and #10 shanks
- Model: CC2430
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's $10 under our Black Friday week mention, and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90 tooth design
- 4 degrees of arc swing
- Model: 48-22-9008
It's $195 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- 30-degree magazine
- two (sequential and contact actuation) firing modes
- fires up to 750 nails per battery charge (battery sold separately)
It's $109 under list and the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- brushless motor
- full throttle in under one second
- 120mph output
- 8Ah Lithium-Ion battery
- M18/M12 battery charger
- Model: 2724-21HD
