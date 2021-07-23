Milwaukee M18 Switch Tank 4-Gal. Backpack Sprayer for $300 w/ free Milwaukee Tool
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M18 Switch Tank 4-Gal. Backpack Sprayer
$300 w/ free Milwaukee Tool
free shipping

That's a savings of up to $300. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Get $100 off your choice select M18 Tool (search 7017486, 7790272, 7790231, 7008478, 2009062, 2474914, 2883874 on site for options on offer).
  • Add-on and interchange tank
  • Wide straps
  • Adjustable pressure
  • Up to 120 PSI and 25-foot spray distance
  • Dual diaphragm pump
  • Model: 2820-20PS
  Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
