Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
- up to 1,300rpm
- 2 operation modes
- includes depth rod, side handle, and LED light
- Model: 2612-20
That's the best price we could find by $6 and a $5 drop since our mention in June. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- .042" & .062" thick blades
- 1" height
- Model: 49-22-1129
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
You'd pay at least $96 elsewhere for each of the free tools. (The best value would be for the Weather Resistant Job Radio and Random Orbit Sander.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- When you add this kit to your cart, you'll be presented with a pop-up window for indicating your choice in the free tools.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- M18 cordless 1/2-inch hammer drill/driver with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 550 in-lbs of peak torque, 0-450/0-1,700 rpm
- M18 Sawzall reciprocating saw provides patented gear-protecting clutch and counter balance mechanism
- M18 1/4-Inch Hex Impact with 4-pole frameless motor delivers 1400 in-lbs of torque
- M18 work light provides a fold-away hook for hands free use and a 135-degree rotating head
- Also includes, two M18 XC high-capacity Red Lithium batteries, 1-hour charger, contractor bag
- Model: 2696-24
- UPC: 091714989507, 045242253166
It's a $20 drop from the outright price in August and the best price we could find by today by $2. Although, most retailers charge $129 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- Model: 2625-20
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw for $99 ($30 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
It's the lowest price we could find by $16 for a similar brand. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- includes carrying case
- variety of options for cutting, polishing, drilling, sanding, buffing, and grinding
- Model: AU50064A
That is a savings of $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- bottom-load magazine
- not for use on metal
- rechargeable, integrated 4V lithium-ion battery
- includes USB charging cable, 500 Crown Staples & 500 T47 Nails
- Model: AQ90012J
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
That's the best price we could find for any Frogskins with Prizm lenses by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Glasses Worlds via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
Most stores charge at least $70 for just one flashlight. Add two to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Discount applies at checkout.
- 2 light modes
- 4M drop rated
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: 2160-21
That is half off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2 mic tabs
- clear ID holder
- 2 chest pockets
- 4 reinforced pen pockets
- 1 internal chest pocket
- ANSI Type R Class 2
- zipper closure
- machine washable
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $140 ($51 more) for the same quantity. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- 125° flood beam coverage
- high, medium, low, and eco modes
- IP54 rated for water and dust resistance
- Model: 2115-21
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$195
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register