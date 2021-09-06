Milwaukee 9-in-1 Multi-Bit 9" Driver for $15

That's $2 less than you'd pay in store at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- hex shanks
- chrome plated bits
- high torque ratchet
- precision machined bit tips
- Model: 48-22-2322
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best shipped price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-way ratcheting mechanism
- holds 6 universal tips
- converts to 3 nut driver sizes and 1 hex driver
Save on grills, generators, fertilizer, tool kits, ladders, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- one folding knife, one utility knife
Thanks to the gift card that's a better deal than most stores offer by $50. Buy Now at Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $11.95 shipping charge.
- 0-3,000 strokes per minute
- anti-vibration system
- QUIK-LOK blade clamp
- Model: 2625-20
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- brushless motor
- advanced overload protection
- Model: 2850-22CT
You'd pay $5 more elsewhere. It's also the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
- 1/2" universal tang
- storage case
- Model: 49-22-1110
