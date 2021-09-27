That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1 GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PVZ-00003
That's $90 less than if you bought all three items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Save on streaming devices, tablets, smart assistants, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- There is an extra 20% off select items with a trade-in.
- Pictured is the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (that's 30% off).
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
Apply coupon code "SUPPORTSMALL" to save on up to five items per order. The code applies to OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs, PowerEdge Servers, and select electronics and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Valid on select items only.
That's $15 under last week's mention and the the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $195.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
That's $20 less than Microsoft's direct price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- Usually ships within 14 days.
- snaps flat
- full scroll plane
- optimized left and right click
- Model: ELG-00001
